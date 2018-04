Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 7 in Gold Coast

Gold Coast: Following is India's schedule on Day 7 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

HOCKEY

Men Pool B

India vs England (15:00 IST)

ATHLETICS

Women's 400m Final (17:15 IST)

Hima Das

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group A

Nellickal V. Neena (14:30 IST)

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group B

Nayana James (14:30 IST)

Men's High Jump Final

Tejaswin Shankar (15:35 IST)

BOXING

Women's 45-48kg Semifinal 1

MC Mary KOM vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku (7:32 IST)

Women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1

Sarita Devi vs Australia's Anja Stridsman (8:02 IST)

Men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1

Gaurav Solanki vs Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama (9:05 IST)

Men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1

Vikas Krishnan vs Zambia's Benny Muziyo (11:31 IST)

Women's 51kg Quarterfinal 2

Pinki Rani vs England's Lisa Whiteside (14:02 IST)

Men's 60kg Quarterfinal 1

Manish Kaushik vs England's Calum French (15:35 IST)

SQUASH

Men's Doubles: Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon vs Wales' Peter Creed and Joel Makin (6:30 pm IST)

Women's Doubles

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (8pm IST) vs Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery ; Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal vs Dianne Kellas & Colette Sultana (Malta) (13:30 pm IST)

Mixed Doubles

Joshna Chinappa & Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Lisa Aitken & Kevin Moran (Scotland) (15:45 pm IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Harmeet Desai & Sanil Shetty vs Shemar Britton & Christopher Franklin (Guyana,

8: 30 am IST)

Sharath Kamal & G Sathiyan vs Tauramoa Miita & Nooa Takooa (Kiribati) (7:55 am IST)

Women's Doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee & Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Kinoo Ruqayyah & Sanjana Alix Ramasawmy (7:20 am)

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Pooja Sahasrabudhe & Harmeet Desai vs TBD (9:05 am IST)

Sharath Kamal & Mouma Das vs TBD

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra (12:00 IST)

Sanil Shetty & Madhurika Patkar vs TBD (12:00 IST)

Men's Singles Round of 64

Harmeet Desai vs TBD

Sharath Kamal vs TBD

G Sathiyan vs TBD (all matches 12:45 am IST)

Women's Singles Round of 32

Madhurika Patkar vs TBD (13:30 pm IST)

Manika Batra vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)

Mouma Das vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)

BADMINTON

Women's Singles Round of 32

Saina Nehwal vs Elsie De Villiers (SA)

PV Sindhu vs Andra Whiteside (SA)

Ruthvika Gadde vs Grace Atipaka (Ghana)

(all matches from 13:45 pm IST)

Men's Singles Round of 32

Srikanth Kidambi vs Aatish Lubah (Mauritius)

HS Prannoy vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mauritius)

Mixed Doubles

Round of 32

Ashwini Ponnappa & Satwik Rankireddy vs Ben Lane & Jessica Pugh (Eng)

Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy vs Burty Molia and Karyn Gibson (Fiji)