CWG 2018: Manu Bhaker wins Gold, Heena Sidhu bags Silver for India in women's 10-m air pistol

Gold Coast: The Indian shooters made the country proud on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games by winning the Gold and Silver for India. Manu Bhaker brought the 6th Gold home while Heena Sidhu bagged Silver in women's 10-m air pistol.

16-year-old Manu Bhaker was comfortably positioned throughout the match whereas Heena staged a remarkable recovery to secure silver. Bhaker shot 240.9 to break the Commonwealth Games record, finishing well ahead of her senior teammate Sidhu, who aggregated 234.

The bronze medal went to Australia's Elena Galiabovitch who ended with 214.9.

The two Indians had also dominated the qualification stage, claiming the top two spots going into the final. In the qualification stage also, Manu finished at the top spot while Sindhu stood at the second. Manu had topped the qualification stage with a total of 388 points and Heena had qualified at the second spot with 379 points.

MANU BHAKER - GOLDEN GIRL: Asian Youth champs Nov 2017 - Silver

Senior Nationals Dec 2017 - Gold

Senior World Cup Feb 2018 - Gold

Junior World Cup March 2018 - Gold

CWG Apr 2018 - Gold. Proud to support you @OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) April 8, 2018

Bhaker was the overwhelming favourite to win the event, having bagged gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico and the following Junior World Cup in Sydney.

Sidhu too did well to win silver after she was on the verge of elimination at one stage. She had also won a silver at the Delhi Games in 2010.