Davinder Singh Kang: Here's everything you need to know about Indian javelin thrower

New Delhi: As expected, focus was on World junior record holder Neeraj Chopra as Indians hope against hope to win a medal in the 2017 World Athletics Championships. But the teen sensation managed a throw of 82.26m and finished seventh in Qualification Group A of men's javelin throw event. He needed 83m for automatic qualification.

Then, arrived Davinder Singh Kang. He produced a 84.22m throw in his final attempt to become the first Indian javelin thrower to enter the final. Unlike his more celebrated and younger compatriot, not many him.

Ahead of tomorrow's final at London Olympic Stadium, here's a look at his profile:

- Davinder Singh Kang was born in 1988 in Punjab.

- The 28-year-old is an Army Naib Subedar.

- Kang coaches junior athletes, but he entered the field without a coach.

- Kang was reportedly given one lakh rupees for training ahead of Indian Grand Prix by one of his trainee's father.

- He qualified for the world championships with a personal best throw of 84.57m in the Patiala Leg of Indian Grand Prix 2017.

- His participation in the World meet was in doubt after NADA found traces of marijuana in his Indian Grand Prix Delhi leg sample.

- He was named on the squad as the banned substance was in the specified list of the WADA Code and does not attract automatic suspension.

- He carried an injury during the qualification round in London.

- Kang had missed New Delhi Commonwealth Games due to fractured leg.

- He won the bronze medal at Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar with a throw of 83.29m.

If Kang manages to beat the odds and win a medal tomorrow night, he will become only the second Indian to do so after Anju Bobby George, who won bronze medal in women's long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.