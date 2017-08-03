Devendra Jhajharia: Few facts about India's most decorated Paralympian

New Delhi: While Indian athletes produced a rather under-par performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, our Paralympic contingent made the entire nation proud with their stupendous show, and one of the most impressive of the lot in Brazil was javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia.

Jhajharia became India's second gold medal winner at the Rio Paralympics after he broke his own world record with a stunning throw of 63.7m in the men's F46 Javelin Throw.

The 36-year-old, who won his previous gold in the 2004 Athens Games, bettered his own world record to finish on top in the men's F46 event.

The Rajasthan born athlete had lost his left hand when he was electrocuted while climbing a tree as an eight-year-old.

But he continued to follow his dream and went on to achieve the Arjuna award in 2004 and the Padma Shri in 2012, becoming the first Paralympian to receive the honour.

In total, Devendra swelled India's medal tally at Rio to four medals -- two golds, one silver and a bronze.

He first participated at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games at the age of 24. That appearance was no different, as he created a new world record with a throw of 62.15m to become India's first gold medalist. But due to the F46 classification not being included in the subsequent 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Paralympics, Jhajharia didn't get the opportunity to break his own record earlier.

His efforts look likely to be rewarded with the highest sports award in the country, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.