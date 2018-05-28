Francesco Molinari wins PGA Championship as Rory McIlroy fades

Italian Francesco Molinari won the PGA Championship title at Wentworth on Sunday as Rory McIlroy faded in the final round to miss out on the chance of victory in the European Tour`s flagship tournament for the second time.

The pair started the day level on 13 under par and while Molinari carded a flawless 68 to finish at 17 under, McIlroy`s 70 left him two shots adrift in second place.

McIlroy, four-times major champion, wasted a birdie opportunity on the second hole and Molinari birdied the third and fourth to move two clear.

McIlroy dropped shots at the 10th and 11th holes and world number 32 Molinari eased to his first Wentworth title after finishing runner-up last year, boosting his chances of earning a place in Europe`s Ryder Cup team this year.

Denmark`s Lucas Bjerregaard and defending champion Alex Noren of Sweden finished in a tie for third on 14 under par.