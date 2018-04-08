CWG 2018: With 7 Gold, India at the fourth spot in the medals tally

It's been a good day for India so far at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with three Gold, one Silver and two Bronze on Sunday. India's Punam Yadav got home the first Gold medal on Day 4 in 69-kg women's weightlifting. Soon after Indian shooters made their mark with Manu Bhaker winning the Gold and Heena Sidhu bagging the Silver in women's 10-m air pistol. Indian shooter Ravi Kumar bagged also had a podium finish in Men's 10m Air Rifle with a Bronze medal. Vikas Thakur brought a Bronze medal for the country in the Men's 94kg Weightlifting. At present, India stands at the third spot with 6 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

As of now on Day 4, Australia leads the tally with 67 medals including 23 Gold, 20 Silver and 24 Bronze, followed by England with 41 medals.

Here is the medal tally so far:

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 England 19 19 9 47

3 India 7 2 3 12

5 New Zealand 4 7 6 17

7 Wales 3 4 3 10

9 Malaysia 2 0 1 3

11 Bermuda 1 0 0 1

12 Uganda 1 0 0 1

15 Bangladesh 0 1 0 1

16 Mauritius 0 1 0 1

16 Singapore 0 1 0 1

16 Kenya 0 0 2 2

23 Norfolk Island 0 0 1 1

23 Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1

(Medal tally updated at 06:15 pm IST)

Medals for India on Day 4:

Punam Yadav: Punam Yadav won Gold for India in the 69-kg women's weightlifting event on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. She successfully lifted 118kg in her first clean and jerk attempt but failed in her second attempt. Fighting back, she came back to the stage and finished at top of the podium in women's 69kg event with a combined lift of 222kg (Snatch 100kg + C&J 122kg).

Manu Bhaker: Manu Bhaker brought the 6th Gold home in women's 10m Air Pistol on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Bhaker was the overwhelming favourite to win the event, having bagged gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico and the following Junior World Cup in Sydney.

Heena Sidhu: Heena Sidhu staged a remarkable recovery to secure silver at the 21st Commonwealth Games with an aggregate score of 234.