Gold Coast CWG 2018: India thrash Malaysia 3-0, reach women's Table Tennis semis

Gold Coast: India blanked Malaysia 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the women's team table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

Manika Batra started off the proceedings with a comfortable 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 win over Malaysia's Ying Ho in the opening match.

Madhurika Patkar slipped up a bit when she lost the opening game of the second match to Karen Lyne.

But the Indian recovered by claiming hard-fought wins in the next two games before blowing away her opponent in the deciding game to claim a 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-3 verdict.

Madhurika then paired up with Mouma Das to beat the Malaysian pair of Ying Ho and Ai Xin Tee to complete the Indian win.

Separately, Indian weightlifters continued to dominate at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast with the veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam winning a Gold in the men's 77-kg event here on Saturday.

Sivalingam won the third gold medal for India in weightlifting as he lifted 317 kg in total, 144 kg in Snatch and 173 kg in Clean-and-Jerk in Men’s 77 kg weightlifting event here.

It is his 2nd consecutive gold medal at Games, as he secured the gold in Glasgow in 2014, as well.

It is India’s 5th medal so far in Commonwealth Games 2018, and all of them have come in weightlifting so far.

He faced a stiff competition from England’s Jack Oliver who remained on the second position, after a difficult clean-and-jerk round.