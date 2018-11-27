हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hockey World Cup 2018

Hockey World Cup 2018 gets off to a star-studded start

Hockey World Cup 2018 gets off to a star-studded start
Courtesy: Twitter/@FIH_Hockey

Bhuwaneswar: Hockey World Cup 2018 was officially declared open by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a glitzy opening ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. 

Welcoming players from 16 international teams, Patnaik said people of Odisha have been looking forward to hosting the sports extravaganza. "I welcome all the international hockey teams, the distinguished delegates and the hockey officials to Odisha. You’re the guests of 45 million Odia people," he said.

The prominent faces on stage - besides the players themselves - were Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

While Shah Rukh too welcomed players and officials, Madhuri delivered a scintillating dance performance.

The matches in the tournament will begin from November 29 with the final on December 16. The competing teams will play in four pools with the defending champions Australia going in as firm favourites.

Host India has won the tournament only once - back in 1975.

The Odisha government had declared a holiday across the state after 1.30 pm on Tuesday, in view of the opening ceremony. All banks, financial institutions, government offices and educational institutions were asked to remain shut. 

Hockey World Cup 2018OdishaNaveen PatnaikKalinga stadium

