Hungarian Grand Prix 2017, Main race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

By Tanya Rudra | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 22:29
Hungarian Grand Prix 2017, Main race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix heading a Ferrari one-two as title rival Lewis Hamilton struggled in fourth.

Hamilton, who trails Vettel by one point in the world championship, complained consistently of tyre problems in his Mercedes and had a messy session.

Vettel was 0.254 seconds quicker than the fastest Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen second.

Scot Paul di Resta qualified an excellent 19th after being drafted in as a last-minute stand-in for Williams' Felipe Massa.

Date: Sunday, 30 July 2017

Time: 17:30 – 19:30 IST

Venue: Hungaroring, Budapest

Where to watch: The live broadcast of the Formula One race will be shown across the Star Sports network, while the live streaming of the race can be caught on Hotstar.com.

Dutchman Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull ahead of his Australian team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, with German Nico Hulkenberg seventh for Renault and two-time champion Spaniard Fernando Alonso eighth for McLaren-Honda on his 36th birthday.

