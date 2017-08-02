close
If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE, threatens Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar is said to face a Fatal 4-way match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe at WWE SummerSlam, at Barclay Centre New York, on August 20. 

Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 10:09
If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE, threatens Paul Heyman
Screengrab (Facebook - WWE)

New Delhi: The current WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar, on Monday Night Raw, made an announcement to the Raw General Manager Kurt Angle that if he loses his title at the next pay-per-view event SummerSlam, then he would leave WWE.

Brock Lesnar is said to face a Fatal 4-way match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe at WWE SummerSlam, at Barclay Centre New York, on August 20. Displeased with the fixture, the Beast Incarnate came out on Monday Night Raw along with his manager Paul Heyman, venting out their anger on Kurt Angle.

Heyman said that he is aware of the fact that the top bosses of WWE want Brock Lesnar to be removed and bring about a new champion by the end of SummerSlam. And with that Heyman made a mojor announcement on behalf of the champion.

"So it boils down to this, if Brock Lesnar loses the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE and I'm leaving with him," said Lesnar's manager, "... because Kurt Angle, here comes the piece of news that you are going to like. My client Brock Lesnar will not lose his title, his Universal title at SummerSlam. Not to the 'unstoppable' Braun Strowman, nor to the 'Undertaker-retiring' Roman Reigns and not to the 'cheap-shot artist' Samoa Joe. "

Watch the entire video here...

He finally concluded saying, "Because at the end of the night, the announcement will be – Your winner and still the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion Brock Lesnar."

WWEWWE RawMonday night RawBrock LesnarSummerSlamKurt AnglePaul HeymanRoman ReignsSamo JoeBraun StrowmanWWE newsWrestling Newssports news

