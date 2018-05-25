India bag silver, bronze in archery World Cup

Antalya: India opened its account with a silver and a bronze medal in the compound section of the ongoing second stage of the archery World Cup Stage II on Friday.

India's women compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Divya Dhayal recovered from a poor start to lose to their Chinese Taipei opponents by three points to settle for a silver.

Later in the evening session, third seeded mixed pair of Abhisek Verma and Jyothi prevailed over Belgian duo of Reginald Kools and Sarah Prieels 158-155 in the bronze play-off to add a second medal to India's tally.

The recurve women's team of Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary and Ankita Bhagat are also in the hunt for a bronze medal when they take on Chinese Taipei's Lei Chien-Ying, Peng Chia-Mao and Tan Ya Ting on Saturday.

The men's recurve team, on the other hand, continued their poor outing and exited in the first round.

Earlier in the day, on the rain-swept beach here, Lin Ming-Ching, Chen Yi-Hsuan and Chen Li Ju almost had the match wrapped up in the second end when India failed to find the 10 ring for five out of six shots, putting them five points behind, 117-112.