India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2017 Final

First quarter (IND 1 - 0 MAL)

10th min. Azri Hassan furiously makes his complaint heard to the umpire. He claims that there's a 'foot' as he crosses a ball inside the Indian circle. Umpire called it a high ball thus declaring it a dangerous ball. Sardar Singh's the player in the target here.

7th min. Good period of play for the Malaysians, but Gurjant Singh wins a ball in the midfield duel. But the two-time champions fail to make the most out of the move.

5th min. Malaysia challenge a PC call, and it proved a good one. Umpire thought it was a dangerous ball with the ball getting deflected from an Indian cross.

3rd min. GOAL! Perfect start for India as Ramandeep Singh slots home the first goal from a defensive error. Brilliant.

2nd min. It takes a couple of minutes for India to have a go at the Malaysian goal. Not the typical penetration, but a good sign.

17:05 pm IST:

Here’s Team India’s XI for the grand finale vs Malaysia in the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on 22nd Oct. #INDvMAS Star Sports & Hotstar pic.twitter.com/TFfMwjc6as — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 22, 2017

16:41 pm IST: Here are the squads

India: Goalkeepers - Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera; Defenders - Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar; Midfielders - SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit; Forwards - S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh

Malaysia: Haziq Samsul, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan, Sukri Mutalib (C), Firhan Ashaari, Nabil Fiqri, Kumar Subramaniam (GK), Razie Rahim, Faiz Helmi Jali, Azri Hassan, Meor Muhamad Azuan Hasan, Hafizuddin Othman (GK), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, Nik Muhammad Aiman, Najmi Farizal Jazlan, Shahril Saabah

16:30 pm IST: Unbeaten India are going for their third Asia Cup title today.

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 10th Hockey Asia Cup final between India and Malaysia, being played in Dhaka.