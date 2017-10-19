India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2017, Super 4s: IND 0 - 0 MAL in first quarter

First quarter (IND 0 - 0 MAL)

12th min. India start playing like the favourites. Challenge for India, going for a PC even as the official award a free hit. Clean defending from the Malaysians. No foot there, only a stick deflection.

10th min. Green card for Haziq Samsul, for his foul on Sardar Singh. From the following play, SV Sunil fails to connect the ball. It was one good chance for India.

8th min. A good spell of the Malaysians, but India responded with a counter, and Manpreet win a free hit. Good play from the Malaysians with Shahril Saabah getting a free hit thanks to a body block.

6th min. India make a mess of the PC, failing the trap the injection, then the attackers inside the circle leaving their positions. Pathetic hockey from the favourites. But, India got a crack at the Malaysian goal with Lalit going for it. Good save from the Malaysian goalie Kumar Subramaniam.

4th min. Initial pressure from the Malaysians. In one of the attacks, India goalie Suraj Karkera forces himself out of his line to thwart a Malaysian attack. Then, on the counter, India win a PC thanks to a carry inside the circle.

2nd min. Malaysia start the proceedings but soon lose possession to India. They are targeting their first ever Asian Cup final, and a win today will be enough to book a final spot.

5:07 pm. This year, they have faced each other five times with India winning three times. By the way, India are ranked sixth in the world while Malaysia are 12th, but in this tournament, they are two top teams.

5:05 pm. As we get ready for the start, relive Gurjant Singh's last minute goal against South Korea which helped salvage a point for India.

#ICYMI: Watch Gurjant Singh’s dramatic late equaliser over Korea and much more in the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on 18th Oct.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/M5GgIqMMR9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 19, 2017

5:02 pm. And here's India's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar; Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit; Forwards: S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh

4:55 pm. India's starting XI is out: Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gujrant Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Lalit Upadhayay, SK Uthappa, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Kangujam

4:45 pm. A win today will give India a good chance to qualify for the title round before the final Super 4 game against Pakistan. But India can't afford to take the Malaysians likely, especially considering their untypically circumspect game against the Koreans.

Malaysians are likely to go for similar tactics employed by the Koreans — frustrate Indians with resolute defending. But this Malaysian outfit is one of the fittest teams in the tournament and its players love to play attacking hockey. Evidently, they have scored 16 goals, which is one more than the Indians scored in the pool games.

They then registered their first-ever win over Pakistan in Asia Cup yesterday in a five-goal thriller. Interestingly, Malaysians clobbered Myanmar 14-0 to clinch their 16th SEA Games gold.

There's everything to play for.

Quick Preview:

Favourites India played an indifferent game against the defending champions South Korea in their Super 4 opener, thus denying themselves a win for the first time in the tournament. But Malaysians have won their match, beating three-time champions Pakistan. India will look for an improved performance today.

Thanks to a 1-1 draw between South Korea and Pakistan in the day's first Super 4 match, India now stand a chance to top the table when they take on a confident Malaysian side at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka.

As things stand now, Malaysia (1st) and India (3rd) have three and one points respectively from one match each, while Korea (2nd) and Pakistan (4th) have two and one points respectively from two matches each.

The two top teams after the end of round three will play in the final.

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Super 4 match between India and Malaysia of Hockey Asia Cup 2017 in Dhaka.