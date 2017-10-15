India vs Pakistan Live Updates, Hockey Asia Cup 2017 – Confident India face stern Pakistan test

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of India versus Pakistan at the Hockey Asia Cup 2017. Here you can catch the Live Updates and the match commentary. (Where to watch it online?)

First Quarter (IND 0 - 0 PAK)

7th min: Surender Kumar to the fore as India mount an attack from the left. But Pakistani defenders show maturity to thwart the attack. Then came Akasdeep produces a brilliant run on the flank, but Rizwan Sr was upto to the task.

5th min: India continue to enjoy a spell of possession. But nothing comes of it as Pakistan's defensive line show character. And for the first time, Pakistan get their play into the India 23.

2nd min: India start the proceedings with Pakistan gaining the possession, but it proves too fleeting to launch an attack. India, then, have their first penetration.

17:08 pm IST: Players are out, ready for the National Anthem round. Pakistan's first.

17:04 pm IST: The head-to-head trend, that is overwhelmingly in favour of Pakistan in 169 matches, has changed since 2010 - bringing about famous wins in the finals of 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh being a hero on both the occasions. But Sreejesh is not playing this tournament.

16:55 pm IST: Here's India's starting XI

Suraj Karkera (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, SK Uthappa, Varun Kumar, Sardar Singh, SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Chinglensana Kangujam, Lalit Upadhyay

With two comfortable victories on the trot, a dominant India are now up against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the most anticipated clash in the Hockey Asia Cup tournament in Dhaka, today. (IND vs PAK – Match Preview)

Manpreet Singh-led side opened their campaign with a stunning 5-1 win over Japan and then went on to maul the minnows Bangladesh 7-0 on Friday. However, it has been a slight difference in Pakistan's journey so far. They too had crumbled down Bangladesh with a similar score in their opener, but were held 2-2 by Japan.

India are currently sitting at ease on top of Pool A with six points from two victories followed by Pakistan at second place with four points.

Of late, India have dominated arch-foes Pakistan in hockey, the latest being the 6-1 thrashing in a 5th-8th place classification match of the Hero Hockey World League Semi- Final in London in June.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera;

Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar;

Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit;

Forwards: S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh

Pakistan squad

Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Sr (captain), Rizwan Sr (vice-captain), Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Atif Mushtaq, Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakil Butt, Abu Bakar, Tassawur Abbas, Rashid Mahmood, Rizwan Jr, Arsalan Qadir, Azfar Yaqoob, Umer Bhutta, Ali Shan, M. Atiq, Waqas Akbar and Aijaz Ahmed.