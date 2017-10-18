India vs South Korea Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2017, Super 4s: Unbeaten India face Korea challenge

Hello and welcome to Zee News's continued Live coverage of the 10th men's Asia Cup hockey tournament being played in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Super-4s stage begins today and India play their first match against South Korea.

9th min: Koreans are seemingly playing a waiting game, but then they get the first real attack of the goal. Akash Chikte does well to block the ball, which was climbing. Could easily have been a PC to the Koreans.

7th min: Again, India probing the Korean defence. Chinglensana gets a good move to press forward, but the midfielder opts to pull back. From the following play, India get inside the Korean box with Gurjan Singh failing the control the ball from an incisive cross.

5th min: Testing moment for Dipsen Tirkey. The youngster did well to defend the play in the far corner.

4th min: India enjoying a good spell of possession. Surender and Manpreet involve themselves in a cross-field link-up play, then the latter goes for a direct through ball. But Korean defensive line alert.

2nd min: Koreans get their first move, from the left flank. India responded with a sweeping move from the back. Still early moments in the match though, to have any say.

5:05 pm. India are the only Asian team inside the top 10 in world rankings. But the Koreans have been one of the most tenacious outfits there. Players are already out.

4:55 pm. We have India's starting XI: Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Dipsen Tirkey, Lalit Upadhayay, SK Uthappa, Varun Kumar, SV Sunil, Akash Chikte, Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Kangujam

And here's the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera;

Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar;

Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit;

Forwards: S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh

4:33 pm. Moments ago, Malaysia completed a convincing 3-2 win over three-time champions Pakistan in the first Super 4s match.

4:31 pm. Here's what the India coach Sjoerd Marijne said about today's fixture:

4:28 pm. In the first match of Super-4s earlier today, Malaysia continued to impress by edging out Pakistan 3-2.

4:25 pm. India proved to be the team to beat in pool stage with back-to-back convincing wins over Japan (5-1), Bangladesh (7-0) and Pakistan (3-1). It helped them finish top of Pool A without losing any match. South Korea, meanwhile, finished second in Pool B behind Malaysia. In the Super-4s stage, each team plays the other once and the top two teams in the end play the title match on October 22.