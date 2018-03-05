India's 16-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker wins gold at ISSF World Cup, Ravi Kumar wins bronze

New Delhi: India's 16-year-old 10m air pistol shooter Manu Bhaker won gold at the ISSF shooting World Cup in Guadalajara. The shooter, in December, had proved herself winning 9 gold medals at the national competition, stamping her authority in the final with a score 572 out of 600.

In the final of the World Cup, Manu was in tough competition with her compatriot Yashaswini Singh Deswal but ahead by a distance from Olympic medallists Anna Korakkaki and Celine Goberville.

In the end, Manu was competing with Mexico's Aljandra Zavala for the title and looked to finish second. But she stunned her competition with a near-perfect shot of 10.8 to turn the silver into gold.

...and we have a 16 years old gold medalist in Guadalajara! #ISSFWC pic.twitter.com/ZB0PnNEm2b — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) March 4, 2018

Simultaneously, India's 10m air rifle shooter Ravi Kumar finished with a bronze medal. After Shahzar Rizvi, India have won their second gold through Manu, taking the total tally to five medals.

(With inputs from WION)