India's medal count at 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships swells to 20

At the end of the second day of the tournament in Johannesburg, India's medals tally stood at nine gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

ANI| Updated: Dec 17, 2017, 10:41 AM IST
A representative image of the sport of wrestling (Image Source: Twitter)

Johannesburg: India's medal count reached nine gold, seven silver and four bronze medals on the second day of the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, here.

Among the gold-medal winners on Sunday were Kiran (72 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Ritu Malik (65 kg). Besides them, Pooja (76 kg) and Ravita (59 kg) won silver, while Kavita (76 kg) and Manu Tomar (72 kg) clinched bronze. 

Freestyle wrestling matches will be held on Monday in all 10 weight categories. 

A 60-member Indian wrestling team, including two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, is participating in the championships.

