India's U-19 cricket World Cup squad cheers hockey team in New Zealand

Tauranga: India's under-19 cricket team competing in the ongoing ICC World Cup on Wednesday attended the national men's hockey team's clash, along with coach Rahul Dravid, against Japan in an invitational tournament.

The team was in the stands when the hockey side hammered Japan 6-0 in a lopsided contest.

"India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @TheHockeyIndia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC," the BCCI posted on Twitter, along with two pictures of the young cricketers and Dravid.

India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @TheHockeyIndia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/fcxgayLoEl — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2018

Dilpreet Singh and debutant Vivek Sagar Prasad struck a brace each in the hockey team's victory. Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh also scored in the game.

A day earlier, the U-19 team's coach and batting legend Dravid also visited the hockey team during training.

The strongest Wall in India, #RahulDravid wished the Men's Team his best ahead of their first game of the season. We would like to wish Rahul and the @BCCI U-19s all the very best with the ongoing @ICC #U19CWC!#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/10HudbPQ4G — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 16, 2018

The Indian cricket team, which is through to the quarters of the World Cup after wins over Australia and Papua New Guinea, did not have a match on Wednesday.

They will next be facing Zimbabwe in their last group clash on Friday.