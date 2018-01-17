हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India's U-19 cricket World Cup squad cheers hockey team in New Zealand

India's under-19 cricket team competing in the ongoing ICC World Cup on Wednesday attended the national men's hockey team's clash, along with coach Rahul Dravid, against Japan in an invitational tournament.

PTI| Updated: Jan 17, 2018, 19:32 PM IST
Comments |
India&#039;s U-19 cricket World Cup squad cheers hockey team in New Zealand
India's U-19 cricket team at the hockey stadium in Tauranga, New Zealand (Photo: BCCI)

Tauranga: India's under-19 cricket team competing in the ongoing ICC World Cup on Wednesday attended the national men's hockey team's clash, along with coach Rahul Dravid, against Japan in an invitational tournament.

The team was in the stands when the hockey side hammered Japan 6-0 in a lopsided contest.

"India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @TheHockeyIndia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC," the BCCI posted on Twitter, along with two pictures of the young cricketers and Dravid.

Dilpreet Singh and debutant Vivek Sagar Prasad struck a brace each in the hockey team's victory. Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh also scored in the game.

A day earlier, the U-19 team's coach and batting legend Dravid also visited the hockey team during training. 

The Indian cricket team, which is through to the quarters of the World Cup after wins over Australia and Papua New Guinea, did not have a match on Wednesday.

They will next be facing Zimbabwe in their last group clash on Friday.

Tags:
Rahul DravidIndiahockeyCricketU-19 cricket teamTaurangaIndian HockeyIndian cricket
Next
Story

Former McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh takes on new F1 role

Trending