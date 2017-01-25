IOC strip Jamaica of 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m relay gold; no triple treble for Usain Bolt

New Delhi: There will be no triple triple for sprint king Usain Bolt after one of his Jamaican team-mates failed a dope test.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a statement on Wednesday "that two athletes have been disqualified from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008."

The Jamaican quartet of Carter, Michael Frater, Bolt and Asafa Powell powered to a world record time (37.10) in the final, with Trinidad and Tobago and Japan finishing second and third respectively.

"Nesta CARTER, 31, of Jamaica, competing in the men’s 4x100m relay event (round 1 and final) in which he and his teammates ranked 1st and for which they were awarded the gold medal, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008.

"Re-analysis of Carter’s samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine," it added.

Bolt, regarded as the fastest man alive, completed the triple treble (100m, 200m and 4x100m) last August at the Rio Olympics.

The 30-year-old thus dominated the sprint events over an unprecedented span of years, winning the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100 metre relay at three consecutive Olympic Games.

And with his reported swansong season in 2017, where Bolt has stated that he will focus on the 100 metres, there may never be a triple treple in athletics.

Russia's Tatiana Lebedeva was also stripped of her silver medals in women’s triple jump and the long jump.