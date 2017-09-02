close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Italian GP 2017: Ferrari fever runs high at home race

Vettel has led the championship from the outset in Australia, arriving in Monza seven points clear of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton after a knife-edge battle to the chequered flag in Belgium last weekend.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 08:44
Italian GP 2017: Ferrari fever runs high at home race
Courtesy: Reuters

Monza: The banners festooned along the main Monza grandstand are a constant reminder, not that any is needed, of the fervour facing Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari at the team's home Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

"You cannot describe the passion. You can only live it. Forza Ferrari!" displayed one.

"If you can dream it, you can do it," read another.

Monza is renowned as Italy's 'Temple of Speed', venerated by Ferrari's fanatical 'tifosi' (fans) like nowhere else in motorsport.

On Sunday, a giant Ferrari flag is sure to be unfurled across the grandstand seats while hordes of red-shirted supporters will flood onto the track as soon as the race is over to celebrate beneath the podium jutting out over them.

Memories of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, a five-times winner with the Italian team at the circuit outside Milan, still have a powerful resonance.

"It`s unbelievable: The atmosphere, the tradition, the history. Even Enzo Ferrari was always talking about the Italian Grand Prix as THE grand prix," said team principal Maurizio Arrivabene after Friday practice.

"This is the emotional part. The public is fantastic; we can feel the vibe. I think even yesterday, it was only Thursday but we were feeling, all the team, the drivers, the vibe of the tifosi and they were pushing us.

"The expectation is very, very high. Despite that we need to be humble because we know... that Monza is not really the best track for us. Having said so, our attitude will be humble, but not surrendering."

This year's event has an added emotional ingredient with the sport's oldest and most successful team celebrating the 70th anniversary of founder Enzo`s first car with their most competitive season in years.

Vettel has led the championship from the outset in Australia, arriving in Monza seven points clear of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton after a knife-edge battle to the chequered flag in Belgium last weekend.

That may not last beyond Sunday, with Hamilton also expected to break on Saturday the record he holds with Schumacher of 68 pole positions.

Ferrari have not won a drivers` title for a decade, not since Finn Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, and the last Ferrari driver to win at Monza was Spaniard Fernando Alonso in 2010 but hopes are high, nonetheless, that this year will be different.

"If the chance is there we will take it, of course," said Vettel, who ended practice a close third behind the two Mercedes.

"Of course it would be something very special to win here - also given the anniversary - but it would be a bad sign if we were only to try hard here and not anywhere else.

"We try hard everywhere, but probably the emotions would be bigger here."

TAGS

Sebastian VettelMercedesLewis HamiltonItalian GPF1 newsFormula OneF1Ferrari

From Zee News

Underestimate MS Dhoni at your own peril; he will continue to surprise: Ravi Shastri
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Underestimate MS Dhoni at your own peril; he will continue...

US Open 2017: Venus Williams sails into fourth round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Venus Williams sails into fourth round

Late Mats Hummels header maintains Germany&#039;s perfect record
Football

Late Mats Hummels header maintains Germany's perfect r...

Harry Kane scores twice as England beat Malta
Football

Harry Kane scores twice as England beat Malta

US Open 2017: Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza to meet in fourth round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza to meet in...

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl
Tennis

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

US Open 2017: Diego Schwartzman stuns former champion Marin Cilic in round of 32 clash
Tennis

US Open 2017: Diego Schwartzman stuns former champion Marin...

Other Sports

Lance Armstrong seeks to delay fraud trial until 2018

US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer embrace New York state of mind
Tennis

US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer embrace New Yo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video