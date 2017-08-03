close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jailed Paralympian Oscar Pistorius under observation in hospital: Report

Pistorius, 30, is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, in his Pretoria house in 2013.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 23:45
Jailed Paralympian Oscar Pistorius under observation in hospital: Report

Johannesburg: Jailed Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius was taken to hospital for overnight observation, an official said, as local media reported he was suffering chest pains.

Pistorius, 30, is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, in his Pretoria house in 2013.

The "Blade Runner", as he was known, has always maintained that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired four high-calibre bullets through a locked toilet cubicle.

"This morning he went for a medical examination and he was scheduled to return back (to jail), but he will now be kept overnight for observation," Logan Maistry, spokesman for the department of correctional services, told AFP today.

Maistry added that the department would not release details on Pistorius's medical condition.

The News24 website said Pistorius was taken from Atteridgeville prison in Pretoria to hospital in an ambulance after complaining of chest pains.

The year before he killed Steenkamp, Pistorius became the first double-amputee to race at Olympic level when he appeared at the London 2012 games.

While on parole he gave a television interview saying that an "instant fear" drove him to open fire.

TAGS

Oscar PistoriusparalympicReeva SteenkampBlade Runnersports news

From Zee News

England vs South Africa, 4th Test: Faf du Plessis hopes for Old Trafford `home comfort`
cricket

England vs South Africa, 4th Test: Faf du Plessis hopes for...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: 2nd Test, Day 1 – Statistical highlights
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 2nd Test, Day 1 – Statistic...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, Second Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Second Test, Day 2: Live St...

PSG target Neymar no longer Barcelona player, La Liga club accepts EUR 222m buyout amount
Football

PSG target Neymar no longer Barcelona player, La Liga club...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli&#039;s backing has made massive difference in my career, says KL Rahul
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli's backing has made massive diff...

Tri-nation One-day series: Manish Pandey stars in India A&#039;s one-wicket win over South Africa A
cricket

Tri-nation One-day series: Manish Pandey stars in India A...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Patna Pirates hammering leaves Telugu Titans fighting for survival
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Patna Pirates hammering lea...

Birthday wishes pour in as India football captain Sunil Chhetri turns 33
Football

Birthday wishes pour in as India football captain Sunil Chh...

Saurav Ghosal-Dipika Pallikal enter mixed doubles quarters in Manchester
Other Sports

Saurav Ghosal-Dipika Pallikal enter mixed doubles quarters...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video