close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra set for Diamond League debut in Paris leg

This will be Chopra's first taste of top-level competition at the senior level. He won a gold in the World Junior Championships last year with a throw of 86.48m which remained his personal best.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 20:54
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra set for Diamond League debut in Paris leg

New Delhi: India's top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will make his Diamond League debut when he competes in the Paris leg of the prestigious series on July 1, as he seeks top class competitions ahead of the Asian and World Championships.

The 19-year-old world junior record holder Indian will rub shoulders with the best in the business, which will include the top three world leaders this season, including Rio Olympics champion Thomas Rohler of Germany.

Besides Rohler, who is the current world leader with 93.90m, the other top two in the season's charts are another German Johannes Vetter (season's best 89.68m) and Tero Pitkamaki of Finland (season's best 88.27m).

This will be Chopra's first taste of top-level competition at the senior level. He won a gold in the World Junior Championships last year with a throw of 86.48m which remained his personal best.

His season's best is 85.63m which he did while winning the gold in the Federation Cup National Championships at Patiala early this month.

He has already qualified for the World Championships to be held in London in August. He will also spearhead the Indian challenge in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar from July 6-9.

Chopra, ranked 12th in the season's top list, is the youngest among the 10 javelin throwers who will compete at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on Saturday.

"I'm really looking forward to making my Diamond League debut and giving my best. This competition has been a target ever since the World (Junior) Championships in Bydgoszcz and I've been working really hard in Patiala in the run up to this," said Chopra.

"The Diamond League is a competition where I stand to gain a lot of exposure and the experience will be of huge importance as I work my way towards the World Championships. I am really eager to be in the same fray as some of the finest in the sport," he added.

TAGS

Neeraj ChopraJavelin throwerDiamond LeagueParisIndian athleticssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Portugal&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Confederations Cup to meet his newborn twins
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Confederations Cup to meet his new...

Sourav Ganguly wants Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan in &#039;Dadagiri&#039;
cricket

Sourav Ganguly wants Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan in...

South Africa great Barry Richards calls on AB de Villiers to quit captaincy
cricket

South Africa great Barry Richards calls on AB de Villiers t...

Women&#039;s World Cup: Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten ton, guides India to 7-wicket win over West Indies
cricket

Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten ton...

WATCH: Indian eves&#039; Sushma Verma produces MS Dhoni-esque stumping to dismiss West Indies&#039; Chedean Nation
cricket

WATCH: Indian eves' Sushma Verma produces MS Dhoni-esq...

Venkatesh Prasad denies applying for Team India head coach job, but says he is keen on an assistant&#039;s role
cricket

Venkatesh Prasad denies applying for Team India head coach...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video