Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary bags India’s first gold at 2018 Asian Para Games

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary on Monday bagged India’s first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Sandeep clinched the yellow metal in the Men’s F42-44/61-64 category with a best throw of 60.01m throw in his third attempt. Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Sampath Hetti won the silver medal with a throw of 59.32m while Omidi Ali of Iran with a best of 58.97m had to settle for the bronze.

The F42-44/61-64 category relates athletes with limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. The athletes in the category participate without a prosthesis.

The Indian contingent, on Sunday, had won two silver and three bronze medals. Farman Basha and Paramjeet Kaur won a silver and bronze medals respectively in the Men’s 49 kg powerlifting discipline.

Swimmers Devanshi Satijawon and Suyash Jadhav bagged a silver and bronze respectively. Satijawon finished second in the Women’s 100-metre butterfly in S-10 while Jadhav settled for bronze in the men’s 200-metre Individual medley in the SM-7 category.

