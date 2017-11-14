Jinder Mahal vs Triple H to headline WWE India Card event in Delhi

New Delhi: Jinder Mahal was originally scheduled to defend his championship at the WWE India Card this December, but since then the Indian has lost his title to AJ Styles and will now face Triple H, who had challenged 'The Modern Day Maharaja' to a match, which he accepted.

Triple H was on a visit to India last month and had said that he will come back to India if Mahal will see him. The Indian called it an 'honour' to be in the ring with one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE.

Here are the matches lined up in Delhi on December 8 and 9:

1. Jinder Mahal vs Triple H

2. The Shield: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus

3. Braun Strowman vs. Kane

4. Finn Bálor vs Bray Wyatt

5. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

6. Jason Jordan vs Elias

7. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

8. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil vs Gallows and Anderson

9. Jeet Rama and Kishan Rafter vs The Miztourage