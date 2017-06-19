WATCH: Jinder Mahal's reign continues, Baron Corbin becomes Mr. Money in the Bank

New Delhi: WWE Champion Jinder Mahal hit The Khallas - Cobra Clutch Slam - and retained his title against Randy Orton on Sunday.

Orton, who was hoping to have a fairytale ending in his hometown, lost his bout as Jinder's run as champ continued.

However, Mahal, who is a Canadian national, failed to finish the job himself as the Singh Brothers kept intervening throughout the match.

Orton was hurt on the knee and Mahal took advantage of persistent meddling from Singh Brothers to beat The Viper.

Watch the video here:

Last month, the wrestling world was stunned as the Indian-origin wrestler registered a shock victory over veteran Randy Orton.

The 30-year-old rocked his opponent to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the promotion's Backlash event.

In the process, Mahal became the second wrestler of Indian descent to win a world heavyweight championship.

"I am dangerous, dangerous competitor and @RandyOrton turned his back on me... that's why I'm CHAMPION!", Mahal said in an interview.

In the latest WWE pay-per-view – Money in the Bank held at the Scottrade Center, St. Louis, Missouri, it was Baron Corbin who emerged as Mr. Money in the Bank.

After a grueling bout, one man left St. Louis as Mr. Money in the Bank, and his name is @BaronCorbinWWE! #MITB https://t.co/7ZuqlR5MHe pic.twitter.com/dgOlNI7uIO — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017

Corbin secured the contract after he defeated five superstars – Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler to win the eighth event under the Money in the Bank chronology.