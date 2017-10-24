Jinder Mahal's Survivor Series challenge accepted by Brock Lesnar

New Delhi: 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar has accepted the challenge of Jinder Mahal, setting up the mouth-watering clash of the champions at the WWE Survivor Series.

On Sunday night Raw, Lesnar and Paul Heyman used every word in their book to ridicule Mahal and termed his as a weak champion.

WATCH: Lesnar accepts challenge

Heyman went on to call Mahal the 'Make-Believe Maharaja' and Singh Brothers, Sunil and Samir, as the 'Singh-Along Brothers'.