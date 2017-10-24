Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Jinder Mahal's Survivor Series challenge accepted by Brock Lesnar

On Sunday night Raw, Lesnar and Paul Heyman used every word in their book to ridicule Mahal and termed his as a weak champion.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 10:01 AM IST
New Delhi: 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar has accepted the challenge of Jinder Mahal, setting up the mouth-watering clash of the champions at the WWE Survivor Series.

Heyman went on to call Mahal the 'Make-Believe Maharaja' and Singh Brothers, Sunil and Samir, as the 'Singh-Along Brothers'. 

