Joshna Chinappa's good run in Egypt ends with loss in quarters

The 16th seeded Indian, after beating eight-time world champion Nicol David, went down against Massaro in straight games. 

El Gouna: Joshna Chinappa's campaign at the El Gouna International PSA world series squash event ended with a loss to fourth seed Laura Massaro in the quarterfinals. The 16th seeded Indian, after beating eight-time world champion Nicol David, went down against Massaro in straight games. 

The top English player won 11-4 11-8, 11-2 in a quarterfinal lasting 23 minutes. The other Indian in the women's draw, Dipika Pallikal, had lost to Camille Serme in the opening round. Both Pallikal and Chinappa had secured a doubles silver at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

