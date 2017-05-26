close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as all-time playoffs scoring leader

James, who is seeking a fourth NBA title, took 212 post-season games to surpass Jordan, a six-time champion who played 179 playoff games.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 13:01
LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as all-time playoffs scoring leader
Courtesy: Twitter (@KingJames)

New Delhi: Cleveland forward LeBron James moved past Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as the leading scorer in NBA playoff history on his way to helping the Cavaliers ease into a third successive NBA Finals series on Thursday.

James needed 28 points to surpass Jordan (5,987 points), as he entered Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics and reached the milestone in style late in the third quarter with a three-point jump shot.

James celebrated the record by raising his right index finger to signal number one, but quickly retreated to the backcourt to defend as the game continued.

The three-pointer put the Cavaliers up by 32 points.

James promptly knocked down two more three-pointers before the end of the third period.

With victory in the bag, he sat out the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers routed the Celtics 135-102 to clinch the best-of-seven series 4-1, and set up a third successive championship series against the Golden State Warriors.

The 32-year-old James, who is seeking a fourth NBA title, took 212 post-season games to surpass Jordan, a six-time champion who played 179 playoff games.

James said he was honored to pass Jordan, his boyhood idol.

"I think first of all I wear the number (23) because of Mike," he told reporters after finishing the game with 35 points to take his total to 5,995 points.

"I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, but when you`re growing up and seeing Michael Jordan it`s almost like a god, so I never did believe I could be Mike.

"The biggest thing for me sitting here after breaking the all-time scoring record in playoff history, is I did it just being me.

"I don`t have to score to make an impact on a game and that was my mindset when I started playing, if I`m not scoring how can I still make an impact on the game?

"It`s carried me to this point now and it`s going to carry me for the rest of my career because scoring is not number one on my agenda."

TAGS

LeBron JamesNBABasketballMichael Jordansports news

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

Instagram sees 120 million+ user engagement on IPL 10, Virat Kohli most &#039;loved&#039; cricketer
IPLcricket

Instagram sees 120 million+ user engagement on IPL 10, Vira...

Sudirman Cup: India&#039;s campaign ends after 0-3 loss to China at quarterfinals
Badminton

Sudirman Cup: India's campaign ends after 0-3 loss to...

I owe my success to Rahul Dravid: Hardik Pandya
ICC Champions Trophycricket

I owe my success to Rahul Dravid: Hardik Pandya

I&#039;m weeks away from revealing where I will play next season, says Wayne Rooney
Football

I'm weeks away from revealing where I will play next s...

Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Virender Sehwag urges fans to watch Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s biopic
cricket

Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Virender Sehwag urges fans to wa...

Watch MS Dhoni review Sachin: A Billion Dreams​
cricket

Watch MS Dhoni review Sachin: A Billion Dreams​

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video