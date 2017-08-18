Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead sports stars in condemning Barcelona attack

New Delhi: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came forth on Thursday to join hands with other sports personalities from Spain to express their grief on the terror attack in Barcelona, yesterday, that left 13 people dead.

It was late into Thursday afternoon in Barcelona that a van rammed into the heart of the city in a packed street named Las Ramblas, killing 13 and injuring around 100. 70 miles away and a few hours later Catalan police were informed of a second van attack in the town of Cambrils, where four people were shot dead. A fifth died a few hours later.

Moments later few Spanish sports personalities came forth to condemn the attack including footballing icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence," Barcelona forward Messi, wrote on Instagram.

Quiero mandar mis condolencias y todo mi apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas del terrible atentado en nuestra amada Barcelona, además de rechazar totalmente cualquier acto de violencia. No nos vamos a rendir, somos muchos más los que queremos vivir en un mundo en paz, sin odio y donde el respeto y la tolerancia sean las bases de la convivencia. A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

"We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence," added the Argentine.

Portuguese international and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Twitter account to express his shock at the Barcelona attack.

"Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All the support and solidarity (to) the family and friends of the victims," he wrote on Twitter.

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Other sport stars include Spanish tennis ace and to-be-announced World No. 1 Rafael Nadal. "All my support for the families affected and the city," Nadal wrote on Twitter.

Destrozado por lo que ha ocurrido en Barcelona! Todo mi apoyo a las familias afectadas y a la ciudad. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 17, 2017

Other tweets are as follows...

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017

Commocionat pel que ha passat a Barcelona. Impotència màxima... Conmocionado por lo sucedido en Barcelona! Impotencia máxima... pic.twitter.com/5uYezMnX1J — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) August 17, 2017

Que tristeza. Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y sus familias. Mucha fuerza Barcelona — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 17, 2017

No al terrorismo. No a la dictadura del miedo.#StopTerrorism — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) August 17, 2017

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy used the phrase "jihadist terrorism" to describe the van attack and added that it required global response. Today the fight against terrorism is the principal priority for free and open societies like ours. It is a global threat and the response has to be global,” Rajoy said in a news conference.