close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead sports stars in condemning Barcelona attack

It was late into Thursday afternoon in Barcelona that a van rammed into the heart of the city in a packed street named Las Ramblas, killing 13 and injuring around 100. 70 miles away and a few hours later Catalan police were informed of a second van attack in the town of Cambrils, where four people were shot dead. A fifth died a few hours later. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 08:51
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead sports stars in condemning Barcelona attack
Instagram (@leomessi)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came forth on Thursday to join hands with other sports personalities from Spain to express their grief on the terror attack in Barcelona, yesterday, that left 13 people dead.

It was late into Thursday afternoon in Barcelona that a van rammed into the heart of the city in a packed street named Las Ramblas, killing 13 and injuring around 100. 70 miles away and a few hours later Catalan police were informed of a second van attack in the town of Cambrils, where four people were shot dead. A fifth died a few hours later. 

Moments later few Spanish sports personalities came forth to condemn the attack including footballing icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence," Barcelona forward Messi, wrote on Instagram.

"We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence," added the Argentine.

Portuguese international and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Twitter account to express his shock at the Barcelona attack.

"Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All the support and solidarity (to) the family and friends of the victims," he wrote on Twitter.

Other sport stars include Spanish tennis ace and to-be-announced World No. 1 Rafael Nadal. "All my support for the families affected and the city," Nadal wrote on Twitter.

Other tweets are as follows...

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy used the phrase "jihadist terrorism" to describe the van attack and added that it required global response. Today the fight against terrorism is the principal priority for free and open societies like ours. It is a global threat and the response has to be global,” Rajoy said in a news conference.

TAGS

Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoBarcelona attackBarcelona terror attackRafael NadalBarcelonaMariano Rajoysports news

From Zee News

SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Upul Tharanga&#039;s Sri Lanka seek redemption against Virat Kohli and Co– Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Upul Tharanga's Sri Lanka seek red...

ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Sublime Joe Root, Alastair Cook tons put England in command on Day 1
cricket

ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Sublime Joe Root, Alastair Cook tons p...

Cincinnati Masters: Simona Halep advances in quest to win title, take No. 1 spot; sails into quarter-final
Tennis

Cincinnati Masters: Simona Halep advances in quest to win t...

EPL Preview: Tottenham seek to make most of Chelsea&#039;s woes
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Preview: Tottenham seek to make most of Chelsea's...

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season&#039;s final Grand Slam due to custody battle
Tennis

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season's fi...

Usain Bolt reveals hamstring injury details to silence doubtors
Other Sports

Usain Bolt reveals hamstring injury details to silence doub...

WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first day-night Test
cricket

WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first...

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training with Ravi Shastri — Viral Photo
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training...

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World title at Glasgow
BadmintonOther Sports

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World titl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video