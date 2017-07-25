close
Michael Phelps loses race against Great White Shark on Discovery's Shark Week

With the notion to kick-start the 2017 edition of Shark Week on Discovery Channel by pulling a larger flock of the audience, Michael Phelps was called forth for a race against the Great White Shark, with the title – Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White. Not to worry...it was a made-for-television race.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 10:48
Michael Phelps loses race against Great White Shark on Discovery&#039;s Shark Week
Screen Grab (Youtube – Discovery)

New Delhi: How often have you thought – what would happen if Usain Bolt would have raced against a cheetah or Cristiano Ronaldo against some top-geared car, but what if there is some race against the fiercest beast in the sea, the Great White Shark. Well, Discovery showed such a race along side the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps. Scratching your head...eh?

Prior to race in the chilly waters off South Africa, Phelps confirmed that his safety was most important and mentioned that he didn't enter the water along with the shark he was suppose to race with.

The footage of the shark racing along the same stretch was actually shot at a different time. Ergo, special effects were used to put the two together for the viewers. Anyhow, the 23-times Olympic gold medallist lost by mere two seconds to the aquatic beast. And Phelps took to Twitter to call for a rematch, but this time in warm water.

Despite all the effects and a hype surrounding the match, viewers were rather disappointed on finding out the actual truth.  

