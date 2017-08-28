close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Michael Schumacher's son Mick takes father's 1994 car for a spin

Michael left the public limelight after a near-fatal skiing accident in 2013 in which he sustained severe head injuries.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 00:17
Michael Schumacher&#039;s son Mick takes father&#039;s 1994 car for a spin

Spa-Francorchamps: Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula One great Michael, marked the 25th anniversary of his father`s first Grand Prix victory by driving a lap in the German`s championship-winning 1994 Benetton car ahead of the Belgian race on Sunday.

The Belgian Grand Prix is inseparably linked with the seven-time world champion as he made his debut there in 1991, won his first race at Spa-Francorchamps in 1992 and delivered many spectacular races in the often damp conditions at the winding hillside track.

For the excited spectators in the grandstands it was an opportunity to again see Michael`s car in which he clinched the 1994 title in a nail-biting finish in Adelaide, pipping Britain`s Damon hill by one point.

"I never experienced so big an audience in motor sports. I`m very happy that I was allowed to drive here," said 18-year-old Mick after parking the 1994 Benetton.

Mick, ranked 11th in the European Formula Three Championships after a more successful stint in Formula Four, said the 23-year-old car felt unfamiliar.

"You feel that it fits differently, it is not adapted to me. Everything is just that little bit different," Mick said.

Michael left the public limelight after a near-fatal skiing accident in 2013 in which he sustained severe head injuries.

Mick did not discuss his father`s health on Sunday.  

TAGS

Mick SchumacherFormula OneMichael SchumacherBelgian Grand Prixsports news

From Zee News

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1
Tennis

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day for Australia in Test
cricket

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day...

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against Windies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against W...

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spurs
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spu...

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race with victory in Belgium
Other Sports

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race wi...

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sindhu&#039;s epic final performance
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sin...

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairline fracture in right thumb
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairli...

BWF Worlds: Heartbreak for India as PV Sindhu settles for silver after losing epic final​​
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Worlds: Heartbreak for India as PV Sindhu settles for s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video