One rupee which I took from bride's family was shagun, not dowry: Yogeshwar Dutt

New Delhi: Ace Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who recently entered a new phase of his life by getting engaged, has clarified that the rupee 1 he took from the bride's family was a shagun and not dowry.

The Olympic bronze-medallist, who will tie the nuptial knot on January 16 with Sheetal, took to Twitter on Sunday to clarify as to why did he even accept one rupee.

सनातन धर्म में किसी भी शुभ अवसर पर शगुन या नेग दिया जाता है,मैंने एक रुपये का शगुन स्वीकार किया है ना कि दहेज।शब्दों के चुनाव ठीक से करे। https://t.co/5hwiEWu1Fb — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 15, 2017

He accepted the Re 1 coin during his engagement on January 14 in Sonipat.

It isn't for the first time that the veteran wrestler has taken a bold stand.

When Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was named India’s Rio Games goodwill ambassador last year, Yogi severely criticised the move saying the biggest sporting extravaganza was not a place for movie promotion.