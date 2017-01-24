Padma Awards: PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Pullela Gopichand in race to receive prestigious award
Like every year, the awards will be conferred on the eve of Republic Day.
New Delhi: India's star Olympians – PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik are among the 150 eminent personalities shortlisted for this year’s Padma awards.
While Sindhu created history at the Rio Olympics by becoming India's first shuttler to win a Silver medal, Sakshi too became the toast of the nation overnight by becoming the first female Indian wrestler to win a medal at the biggest sporting extravaganza.
Pullela Goipchand, Sindhu's coach and one of the finest coaches in the country, is also likely to get the award.
Other names include Google chief Sundar Pichai, Microsoft head Satya Nadella and Indian American Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley.
Like every year, the awards will be conferred on the eve of Republic Day.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- Delhi: Taxi driver dies as BMW rams into car near IIT
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- Train accident in Andhra Pradesh leaves many people dead
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Naresh Agrawal breaks silence on leaving Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and joining BJP
- India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
- International Space Station – When, where and how to spot ISS
- Flying Jadeja: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli floored by Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant fielding effort – WATCH