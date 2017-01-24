close
Padma Awards: PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Pullela Gopichand in race to receive prestigious award

Like every year, the awards will be conferred on the eve of Republic Day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:46
New Delhi: India's star Olympians – PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik are among the 150 eminent personalities shortlisted for this year’s Padma awards.

While Sindhu created history at the Rio Olympics by becoming India's first shuttler to win a Silver medal, Sakshi too became the toast of the nation overnight by becoming the first female Indian wrestler to win a medal at the biggest sporting extravaganza.

Pullela Goipchand, Sindhu's coach and one of the finest coaches in the country, is also likely to get the award.

Other names include Google chief Sundar Pichai, Microsoft head Satya Nadella and Indian American Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley.

