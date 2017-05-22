Pakistan players not allowed to participate in Pro Kabaddi League: Government

New Delhi: The government on Monday made it clear that it will not allow Pakistani players to compete in the Pro Kabaddi League, slated for next month, unless the neighbouring country stops "sponsoring terrorism".

The fifth season of the league will begin on June 25 with a clash between Puneri Paltans and Telugu Titans in Pune. Reports have suggested that Pakistani players could be included in the players' auction of the league.

"They (organisers) can call them but they can't make them play. Even if they are selected, it is government of India which will decide whether they are allowed or not. Unless Pakistan gets rid of terrorism, it is impossible to play with Pakistan," Sports Minister Vijay Goel said.

Pakistan's hockey players and cricketers have also not been allowed to compete on the Indian soil for some time now.

The diplomatic tension between the two countries increased after a Pakistan military court awarded the death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav last month for espionage and subversive activities. Jadhav had been arrested on March 3 last year.

India challenged the judgement in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered a stay on the execution.