close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Pakistan players not allowed to participate in Pro Kabaddi League: Government

Pakistan's hockey players and cricketers have also not been allowed to compete on the Indian soil for some time now.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 00:25
Pakistan players not allowed to participate in Pro Kabaddi League: Government

New Delhi: The government on Monday made it clear that it will not allow Pakistani players to compete in the Pro Kabaddi League, slated for next month, unless the neighbouring country stops "sponsoring terrorism".

The fifth season of the league will begin on June 25 with a clash between Puneri Paltans and Telugu Titans in Pune. Reports have suggested that Pakistani players could be included in the players' auction of the league.

"They (organisers) can call them but they can't make them play. Even if they are selected, it is government of India which will decide whether they are allowed or not. Unless Pakistan gets rid of terrorism, it is impossible to play with Pakistan," Sports Minister Vijay Goel said.

Pakistan's hockey players and cricketers have also not been allowed to compete on the Indian soil for some time now.

The diplomatic tension between the two countries increased after a Pakistan military court awarded the death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav last month for espionage and subversive activities. Jadhav had been arrested on March 3 last year.

India challenged the judgement in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered a stay on the execution.

TAGS

Pro Kabaddi LeaguePKLPakistan KabaddiIndo-Pak relationsVijay Goel

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Pro Kabaddi League: Raider Nitin Tomar emerges costliest-ever buy, to play for Team Uttar Pradesh
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Raider Nitin Tomar emerges costliest-ev...

I am no saint, but I am also no devil like many people think, blasts angry Cristiano Ronaldo
Football

I am no saint, but I am also no devil like many people thin...

ISSF World Cup: Jitu Rai fails to qualify for 10m Air Pistol final on poor day for Indian shooters
Other Sports

ISSF World Cup: Jitu Rai fails to qualify for 10m Air Pisto...

David Moyes quits as Sunderland boss after relegation from Premier League
Football

David Moyes quits as Sunderland boss after relegation from...

IPL 2017: Nine held from 5-star hotel as police busts betting racket
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Nine held from 5-star hotel as police busts betti...

I don&#039;t play cricket to get selected, says Parthiv Patel
cricket

I don't play cricket to get selected, says Parthiv Pat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video