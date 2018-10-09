हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Bhayan

Para Asian Games: Ekta Bhyan clinches Gold in Women’s Club Throw

Para-athlete Ekta Bhyan on Tuesday bagged a gold medal in Women's Club Throw at Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BhyanEkta

The 33-year-old grabbed India's fourth gold in the 2018 edition with a stunning throw of 16.02m in her fourth attempt. Bhyan beat Alkaabi Thekra from UAE, who put up a best effort of 15.75 in the Women's Club Throw F32/51 (impairment in hand function).  

India also secured four bronze medals on Tuesday through Ghangas Monu, Gunasekaran Anandan, Jayanti Behera and Gurjar Singh. 

Ghangas Monu finished third in Men’s Shot Put F11 (vision impairment) with a best effort of 11.38. Gurjar Sundar (47.10 M) and Gunasekaran Anandan won bronze in Men’s Discus Throw F46 and Men’s 200m T44/T62/64 (impairment in foot/ankle/lower leg and compete without prosthesis) respectively.

India's 19-year-old Jayanti Behera also bagged a bronze medal, clocking 27.45, in the Women’s 200M T45/46/47 category (limb impairment).  

India, with five medals on the third day of the games, are on the eight position in the overall medals table with 22 medals (four gold, six silver, 12 bronze) in its kitty.  Earlier the Indian contingent had won 11 medals, including three gold, four silver and five bronze, on the second day.  

