PKL 6: Haryana Steelers clinch thriller vs U Mumba

This was the second consecutive defeat for U Mumba in their home leg and third overall after playing 11 games.

Image Credits: Twitter/@HaryanaSteelers

Haryana Steelers pipped host U Mumba 35-31 in a closely-fought battle in a zone A affair of the ongoing sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the NSCI stadium on Sunday.

Haryana rode Vikas Kandola`s fantastic 15 raid points to register their fifth win, while U Mumba`s star raider Siddharth Desai came out with 10 raid points.

Haryana started well with a 2-0 lead over the host before Siddharth opened U Mumba`s account with a raid point, while Vinod also contributed with a point to tie the score 2-2 by the third minute.

The host then tackled Monu Goyat to take a one-point lead. Siddharth continued to bring points for his side as his two-point raid not only helped U Mumba stretch their lead to 5-2 but it also left Haryana with just two players on mat.

An unstoppable Siddharth took the opportunity with both hands as the local lad`s another fine raid helped the host inflict an All-Out and take a 10-3 lead.

However, Siddharth failed twice later as the visitors slowly gained momentum and tied the issue 12-12 in the 13th minute. The hosts faultered in the final moments of the first-half as they could manage a 17-16 lead by the end.

The second-half also saw a close battle as the score was 21-21 in the 28th minute.

The visitors then collected couple of points to take a 23-21 lead but Fazal`s spectacular tackles helped U Mumba take a two-point lead as the score read 26-24 in the host`s favour.

Siddharth also collected few points later, while continous successful tackles by the home side led U Mumba to 28 points while their opponents were at 25 points with just three men on mat by the 35th minute.

The host maintained a two-point lead with less than three minutes left but Haryana also colleceted points in the dying moments to tie the issue 29-29 before the visitors tackled Siddharth to take a 30-29 lead.

Haryana showed some terrific fightback to stretch their lead to 33-30 before moving to 35 points, while the home side could only manage couple of points as the visitors ran away with a narrow 35-31 win.

