हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hima Das

PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind celebrate Hima Das' unprecedented feat

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed sprinter Hima Das, who became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at a global event -- the World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind celebrate Hima Das&#039; unprecedented feat
Hima Das, of India, celebrates her victory in women's 400 meter race at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, Thursday, July 12, 2018. ( Courtesy: PTI )

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed sprinter Hima Das, who became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at a global event -- the World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

"India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Das clinched the top spot in the women's 400m final race at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland yesterday.

President Kovind too lauded Das' unprecedented feat.

"Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India's first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons!" he wrote on Twitter.

Tags:
Hima DasPM Narendra ModiPresident Ram Nath KovindUnder-20 Championships

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close