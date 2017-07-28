close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue details for action on Friday

First up will be the opening ceremony which will be followed by the first match of the day which will see Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas. Then match two will see U Mumba play Puneri Paltan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:22
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue details for action on Friday

New Delhi: It is Day 1 action in the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Day 1 action is packed as there will be three attractions to look forward to. First up will be the opening ceremony which will be followed by the first match of the day which will see Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas. Then match two will see U Mumba play Puneri Paltan.

Date:

Day 1 action of the Pro Kabaddi League season five will be on July 28, 2017 (Friday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 6.30 pm IST with the opening ceremony. The first match will be at 8 pm and the second match will be at 9 pm.

Where:

All the action on Friday will be at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.

TAGS

Pro Kabaddi Leagueday oneStreamingtelecast

From Zee News

England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 2: LIVE...

David Warner hits back in bitter Australia pay row
cricket

David Warner hits back in bitter Australia pay row

cricket

Sri Lankan cricket board turn down PCB's invitation to...

WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes one-handed blinder to dismiss England skipper Joe Root
cricket

WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes one-handed blinder to dismiss...

Gary Sobers turns 81: Here are some unique facts about the man who is arguably the greatest cricketer ever
cricket

Gary Sobers turns 81: Here are some unique facts about the...

Wayne Rooney makes quiet return to Everton in narrow win over Ruzomberok
Football

Wayne Rooney makes quiet return to Everton in narrow win ov...

Gary Sobers turns 81: Is the great West Indian all-rounder the greatest cricketer ever?
cricket

Gary Sobers turns 81: Is the great West Indian all-rounder...

Pro Kabaddi League season 5: Akshay Kumar to sing National Anthem at opening ceremony today
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League season 5: Akshay Kumar to sing National...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, First Test, Day 3: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, First Test, Day 3: Live Str...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video