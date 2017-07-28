Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue details for action on Friday

New Delhi: It is Day 1 action in the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Day 1 action is packed as there will be three attractions to look forward to. First up will be the opening ceremony which will be followed by the first match of the day which will see Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas. Then match two will see U Mumba play Puneri Paltan.

Date:

Day 1 action of the Pro Kabaddi League season five will be on July 28, 2017 (Friday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 6.30 pm IST with the opening ceremony. The first match will be at 8 pm and the second match will be at 9 pm.

Where:

All the action on Friday will be at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.