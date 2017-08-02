Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 5: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be another double-header in the Pro Kabaddi League and you can see below on how you can catch the action. In match one of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Haryana Steelers and in match two, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors.

Date:

Day 5 action of the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, will be on August 2, 2017 (Wednesday).

Time:

The first match will be at 8 pm and the second match will be at 9 pm.

Where:

All the action on Wednesday will be at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.