Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Telugu Titans will be taking on Patna Pirates in the only match of the day later tonight. It is a very important match for the hosts as the Titans have lost four of their five games in this season thus far. On the other hand, the Pirates have won their only match till date.

Here are the details on how to catch the match:

Date:

Day 6 action of the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, will be on August 3, 2017 (Thursday).

Time:

The match will be at 8 pm IST.

Where:

All the action on Wednesday will be at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.