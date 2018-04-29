Rahil Gangjee slips on final day, finishes tied 57th in Japan

Nagoya (Japan): Rahil Gangjee slipped on the final day with a disastrous card of five-over 75, including a triple bogey on 15th as he finished tied 57th at the Japan Golf Tour's Crowns Tournament in Nagoya.

The result came a week after his first ever Japan Tour victory at the Panasonic Open.

Meanwhile, it was also a milestone day for 2009 PGA Champion, Y E Yang of Korea, who won his first title since 2010.

Yang earned the right to play on the Japan Golf Tour after finishing as the leading qualifier at last year's Japan Tour School.

Australia's Anthony Quayle, a Japan Tour rookie, finished tied second with with Korean Jung-Gon Hwan, with a final round of 67. The duo was four shots behind winner Yang.

The Japan Tour has a one week break before the Japan PGA Championship in Chiba Prefecture starts.