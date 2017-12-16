Scottish Open: Ronnie 'Rocket' O'Sullivan relieved despite whitewash by John Higgins

Glasgow: Mercurial snooker legend Ronnie 'Rocket' O'Sullivan declared himself "relieved" despite suffering a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of old rival John Higgins in the Scottish Open.

The 42-year-old five-times world champion - who won a joint record sixth UK Championship last weekend - says the first wipeout in a ranking tournament he has suffered at the hands of Higgins since 1994 would give him the chance to recharge his batteries.

"No excuses, I was here to try to win the tournament, it just didn't work out," said O'Sullivan.

"But I am kind of relieved I don't have to come back and play another match."

"I am looking forward to getting home and not having to pack my suitcase."

"I just need a break and hopefully I will come back rejuvenated for the Masters in January."

If victorious in next month's Masters, O'Sullivan would secure sole ownership of the record for victories in the Triple Crown events (UK Championship and world championship being the others) which he presently shares with retired Scot Stephen Hendry on 18.

But he lavished praise on Higgins.

"John's a class act; an amazing player, unbelievable," said the Englishman.

"He's got touch, skill, power - he's got everything. If you were going to build a snooker player, you would build John."

Four-time world champion Higgins for his part said his steamrollering of O'Sullivan was a far better performance than at the 1994 Grand Prix.

"This is a far better result, because of the way Ronnie's been playing this year and his confidence," Higgins told BBC Scotland.

"I`m also maybe not as confident as I was last year," added the 42-year-old.