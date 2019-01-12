Sebastian Vettel is more devoted than Lewis Hamilton, believes Nico Rosberg

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg has said that four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel is much more superior in terms of dedication towards work in comparison with his former team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Rosberg had experienced a difficult time getting along with Hamilton during his racing days with Mercedes. Be it racing jealousy or a competitive streak, the pair was often being reported of indulging in battles both on and off the track.

However, the inter-team rivalry finally came to an end when Rosberg made a shocking retirement from F1 in 2016 after pipping the British racer and picking up his maiden world championship title.

Ferrari racer Vettel too came close to dethroning Hamilton in 2018 season. However, a number of errors by the team and the driver himself saw the Mercedes driver race to his fifth championship trophy.

Though Vettel might have lost a good opportunity to clinch his fifth title, Rosberg believes the Ferrari man is much more dedicated towards work and that he works tirelessly with his engineers which the Mercedes driver doesn't do.

"Vettel is superior in terms of dedication to work; he works closely with the engineers.It is a devotion that Hamilton does not have,"Sport24 quoted Hamilton, as saying.

"I do not know exactly what happened to him (Vettel) but this is sport, sometimes it seems everything is going in the right direction, then you just need one mistake to bring you down, you lose confidence and everything goes wrong,"he added.

Recalling how he finally managed to edge past Hamilton in 2016, Rosberg revealed that the former always used to impose his own rules, but he decided to start taking charge in the game which eventually turned out in his favour.

"The same thing happened to me against Hamilton in 2015. With Lewis, I needed to change my attitude, I decided that I had to be the one to lead the game," he said.

"Lewis always tends to impose his rules but I took control so as not to allow him to find the motivation. And I won," Rosberg signed off.

The 2019 Formula One World Championship will kick start from March 25 with the Australian Grand Prix at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.