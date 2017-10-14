See pics: When WWE Champion Jinder Mahal met Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: The Modern-Day Maharaja and current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal visited Sachin Tendulkar and his son, Arjun Tendulkar, at their home to personally invite them to the WWE LIVE event which will take place in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on 8th & 9th December.

To promote the event, the champion himself, along with his storyline apprentices the Singh Brothers, Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, flew to India to publicize the event.

After being released in 2014, Jinder returned to WWE last year and to everyone's surprise, became the no. 1 contender for Randy Orton's WWE Championship and later that month, the Indo-Canadian became the 50th WWE Champion after defeating the Viper at WWE Backlash.

He also defended the title against Orton at WWE Money in the Bank and WWE Battleground before coming out on top against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Summerslam and WWE Hell in a Cell.

In the main event of the Live shows in Delhi, Jinder will take on former Universal champion Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship.

Apart from Owens, Jinder Mahal and the Singh brothers, the superstars who will be turning up for the shows include all the three Shield members, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, WWE Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.