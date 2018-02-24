हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Seema Poonia enters final at Strandja Memorial boxing

Asian Championships bronze-medallist Seema Poonia (+81kg) entered the final, while two other women boxers settled for bronze medals at the Strandja Memorial Tournament.

PTI| Updated: Feb 24, 2018, 10:19 AM IST
File photo

Sofia (Bulgaria): Asian Championships bronze-medallist Seema Poonia (+81kg) entered the final, while two other women boxers settled for bronze medals at the Strandja Memorial Tournament here.

In the final session late last night, Seema, who had got a bye into the semifinals, defeated Bulgarian Mihaela Nikolova 5-0 to make the summit clash along with MC Mary Kom (48kg) among others.

Settling for bronze medals were world championships silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg). While Saweety lost to China's Li Quian, Bhagyabati went down to Russia's Mariia Urakova in a split decision.

Earlier last night, former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) and M Meena Kumari Devi (54kg) had also lost in the semifinals for a third-place finish in the event where five male boxers will be in action in the semifinals on Saturday. 

