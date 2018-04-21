Solid Anirban Lahiri makes amends at Texas Open but Shubhankar Sharma misses cut

Texas: India's Anirban Lahiri played a solid four-under 68 that propelled him from way behind on the leading board to tied 46th, helping him make the cut comfortably at the Valero Texas Open.

Lahiri, who missed a huge number of short putts in windy conditions in the first round, had six birdies against two bogeys as he hauled himself from four-over 76 to even par 144 after 36 holes at the TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course.

However, Shubhankar Sharma, despite a much-improved card of 73 in the second round ended five-over 149 and missed the cut. It was his third missed cut on the PGA Tour, following such results in Houston Open and the Masters. He was T-9 at the WGC-Mexico.

The weather was mostly cloudy and the wind went up to as much as 25 mph. A total of 80 players at 1-over 145 from a field of 156 professionals made the cut.

Zach Johnson, who made a massive turnaround after being three-over through 12 in the first round, added a 7-under 65 to his first round 2-under 70 and at 9-under he was tied with Ryan Moore (68-67).

After opening with a 76, Lahiri shot a solid 68 to end the second round in T48.

Lahiri, whose last win came at the Hero Indian Open in February, 2015, made bogey on three before reeling off three birdies over his next four holes to turn in 34.

On his inward nine, the Indian made birdies on 12, 14 and 17 against a second bogey on the card on 15.

The former Asian Tour No. 1 started the 2017-18 season strongly with top-10 finishes at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia and CJ CUP @ Nine Bridges in South Korea last October where he contended for his first PGA TOUR title at both events.

He also enjoyed a T-14 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in December but since then, his best outing was a T26 at the Genesis Open.

Sharma had two birdies, on the first and 14th and he had three bogeys in his 73 after a first round 76.

Among Asian player, South Korea's 47-year-old K.J. Choi, who won the last of eight PGA TOUR title at the 2011 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, posted a 3-under 69 to move up to tied 25 position at the halfway stage.

China's 21-year-old Zecheng 'Marty' Dou ground out a second straight 1-under 71 to safely make the halfway cut in T25 position, only the third time that he is playing in the weekend rounds in 13 starts in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR.

Starting from the tenth on the second day, Johnson began a birdie spree from 12th and was five-under through six holes till 17th. On his second nine, he birdied first, eagled the par-4 fifth but dropped a shot on ninth, his final hole. His 65 brought him to two-day total of 135.

Moore had three birdies over his last five holes for a 67 and joined Johnson at 9-under 135.

Ben Crane (66), Martin Laird (65) and David Hearn (68) were three shots out of the lead among those who played yesterday morning. Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley shot 71 and were four shots behind at 5-under 139.

Sergio Garcia shot an even-par 72, and at one point became so frustrated he threw his driver into the shrubs.

Garcia finished at 2-over 146 and was outside the cut. Other big names missing out were Martin Kaymer, JB Holmes, Pat Perez and Adam Scott.