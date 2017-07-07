close
Sports court CAS rejects Peter Sagan's appeal of Tour de France disqualification

Sagan, the current world champion and a member of Germany`s Bora-Hansgrohe team, said that he did not cause the crash.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 00:25
Zurich: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday rejected Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan`s appeal of his Tour de France ejection stemming from a sprint collision that knocked rival rider Mark Cavendish out of the race with a broken shoulder blade.

A race jury disqualified Sagan on Tuesday.

