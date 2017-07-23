close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sudha Singh misses out in India's 24-member World Championships squad

Selection Committee chairman Gurbachan Singh Randhawa said that the performance of all the three in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar (and their season's best) were well below the World Championships qualifying standards.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 21:59

New Delhi: Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Sudha Singh was on Sunday among three athletes left out of the Indian team for next month's World Championships in London, despite qualifying for the mega event by winning gold medals in the Asian Championships earlier this month.

Ajoy Kumar Saroj (men's 1500m) and P U Chitra (women's 1500m) were the other two gold winners in the July 6-9 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar who did not figure in the 24- member India squad announced today to take part in the August 4-13 World Championships.

Athletics Federation of India Selection Committee chairman Gurbachan Singh Randhawa said that the performance of all the three in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar (and their season's best) were well below the World Championships qualifying standards.

TAGS

Sudha SinghsteeplechaserIndian athleticsWorld Championshipssports news

From Zee News

Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France title
Other Sports

Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France titl...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup Final: India suffer heartbreaking nine-run defeat against England
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup Final: India suffer heartbreakin...

ISL: Indian player salary see 103 percent surge in three years
Football

ISL: Indian player salary see 103 percent surge in three ye...

Football

Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kened...

ICC WWC Final: Fans roast Rishi Kapoor for his &#039;waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly&#039;s act&#039; at Lord&#039;s comment
cricket

ICC WWC Final: Fans roast Rishi Kapoor for his 'waitin...

WATCH: Akshay Kumar cheers for Team India from stands at ICC Women’s World Cup final
cricket

WATCH: Akshay Kumar cheers for Team India from stands at IC...

Andy Roddick reflects on career spent in vacuum of Big Four
Tennis

Andy Roddick reflects on career spent in vacuum of Big Four

WATCH: Chelsea playmaker Pedro suffers concussion after horrible collision with Arsenal goalie David Ospina
Football

WATCH: Chelsea playmaker Pedro suffers concussion after hor...

Manchester City sign Danilo from Real Madrid on five-year contract
Football

Manchester City sign Danilo from Real Madrid on five-year c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video