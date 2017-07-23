Sudha Singh misses out in India's 24-member World Championships squad

New Delhi: Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Sudha Singh was on Sunday among three athletes left out of the Indian team for next month's World Championships in London, despite qualifying for the mega event by winning gold medals in the Asian Championships earlier this month.

Ajoy Kumar Saroj (men's 1500m) and P U Chitra (women's 1500m) were the other two gold winners in the July 6-9 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar who did not figure in the 24- member India squad announced today to take part in the August 4-13 World Championships.

Athletics Federation of India Selection Committee chairman Gurbachan Singh Randhawa said that the performance of all the three in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar (and their season's best) were well below the World Championships qualifying standards.