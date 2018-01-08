Sushil Kumar personally instigated his supporters against me: Parveen Rana

Wrestler Parveen Rana on Monday accused two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar of "personally instigating" his supporters to manhandle him after the Commonwealth Games selection trials a few days ago.

"As soon as the bout ended Sushil Kumar told his supporters 'yeh raha isko dekhle' (here he is, show him) and then walked into a room. He personally instigated them," Rana said.

An unprecedented brawl between the supporters of both the camps took place as soon as the trials concluded. Rana's elder brother was injured in the scuffle.

"He was hit by a chair on his head. We have taken him for a MRI scan," Rana said.

Asked about the bout Rana alleged it was Sushil's strategy to claim he had been bitten in order to take a rest during the bout.

"I did not bite Sushil. There is a move in wrestling called 'Kheme Dav'. In that move the opponent's wrist slides pass the mouth. Sushil was trying to rub his wrist again and again on my mouth," Rana said at the sidelines of a Pro Wrestling League (PWL) event.

"It was his strategy, he showed the blood on his hand to the referee and took a rest four times during the bout," he added.

Controversy took centrestage at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium when supporters of both Sushil and Rana clashed and beat each other.

"We mid-level wrestlers participate in championships and tournaments on our own but when it's the question of CWG, these popular wrestlers come into the limelight saying they want to perform for the country.

"If they want to perform, win medals. Why don't they participate in Asian Games and World Championships? It is because they know they can get their way in CWG and then stay away for three years," Rana said.

Rana also claimed he was threatened before the Nationals, and the walkover he gave to Sushil was because he was struggling with an injury.

"During the Nationals I was threatened. I don't know who was behind it but a few men came to me and threatened me. I gave the walkover because I was injured. I knew I had CWG trials a few days later and I wanted to focus on that," Rana said.

The 25-year-old grappler acknowledged that such an unprecedented incident, involving two wrestlers and their supporters, had never occurred before in India.

"I have fought against Narsingh, I have lost to him twice and I have won once. But no such thing happened. It's a sport, the best person should win and be given a chance."

The two grapplers are set to clash on January 21 when Rana's Veer Marathas take on Sushil's Delhi Sultans in the PWL.

"It's not-a-do or die game for me as I have just started my career. I have many more bouts to play. I have just started, I want to win medals for the country," Rana said.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had issued a notice to Sushil as a part of its investigation into the fracas that followed the selection trials.