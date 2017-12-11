Sushil Kumar to make PWL debut

New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will make his Pro Wrestling League (PWL) debut in the 74-kilogram weight category when the third season of the star-studded tournament begins next month.

"I am extremely gratified with my debut in the PWL. Globally, the PWL has emerged as top most calendar event for wrestling champions. The interest, prize money, television reach and fan frenzy is unparalleled. I am confident of leaving a strong imprint on this league," Sushil said in a statement on Monday.

Reigning Asian champion Bajrang Punia and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik are among the other Indian stars in the fray.

Current Olympic and World champion Helen Maroulis of the US will also make her first appearance in the PWL.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh asserted that Sushil's participation will help to improve the popularity of the PWL.

"Sushil has added a lot to the wrestling hall of fame in the history of Indian wrestling. His debut in PWL is a good sign that will inspire budding wrestlers," he said.

However, Sushil may face a strong challenge in the PWL as the 74-kilogram weight category includes former European Champion Jabrayil Hasanov, Olympic medallist Akzhurek Tanatarov, Asian Champion Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, Olympian Jakob Makarashvili and Georgian star Tariel Gaprindashvili.